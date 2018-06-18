Britt McHenry Appears to Be Dating Controversial Pro Tennis Player Tennys Sandgren

Britt McHenry has shared two photos on Instagram, across two continents, with pro tennis player Tennys Sandgren. Sandgren, 26, is currently the 57th-ranked player in the ATP world rankings. Earlier this month, McHenry traveled to Paris to watch him play in the French Open, and they posed for a photo in front of the Eiffel Tower:

As the Washington Post described, when Sandgren advanced to the Australian Open quarterfinals in January, he was questioned by the media about these now-deleted Twitter engagement with far-right conspiracy theorists (click the photos to expand and see the tweets):

Dude is running Kyrgios off the court. He also tweets a lot pic.twitter.com/ObCR8BbQOE — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) August 3, 2017

a brief snapshot of the high profile racists Tennys Sandgren has liked #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/qyKKn25PEn — ✨ 夢の父ちゃん ✨ (@TrollandGarros) January 18, 2018

Sandgren criticized the media:

“With a handful of follows and some likes on Twitter, my fate has been sealed in your minds. To write an edgy story, to create sensationalist coverage, there are few lengths you wouldn’t go to mark me as the man you desperately want me to be. “You would rather perpetuate propaganda machines instead of researching information from a host of angles and perspectives while being willing to learn, change and grow. You dehumanize with pen and paper and turn neighbor against neighbor. In so doing, you may actually find you’re hastening the hell you wish to avoid, the hell we all wish to avoid. “It is my firm belief that the highest value must be placed on the virtue of each individual, regardless of gender, race, religion or sexual orientation. It’s my job to continue on this journey with the goal of becoming the best me I can and to embody the love Christ has for me, for I answer to Him and Him alone. “I’ll take questions about the match, if you guys don’t mind. Thank you. If you have any questions about the match.”

Afterwards, Sandgren was criticized by Serena Williams for these remarks: