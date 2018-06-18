England Avoids Pulling An England Thanks To Late Harry Kane Goal

England looked like it was going to do what it always does and be a profound disappointment at the World Cup. In its opener against Tunisia, The Three Lions were locked in a 1-1 tie for most of the match and headed for a gut-punch of a draw. Instead, they were rescued at the death by Harry Kane.

Captain Kane comes through for England in stoppage time! pic.twitter.com/g27zfflL6e — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2018

It was Kane’s second goal of the match and sealed three points for England. The squad’s captain came through when he was needed the most.

Tunisia had been on the defensive all match, barely even attempting to attack. Instead the Tunisians were just hoping to earn a draw and a shot at the second round with a win over Panama on the last day of Group G play. The strategy didn’t wind up paying off.

England had a number of point-blank opportunities but couldn’t convert all afternoon. Kane’s tally makes advancement to the knockout round much easier for England and the nation will undoubtedly celebrate it.