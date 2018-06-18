Juan Soto Just Absolutely Destroyed A Baseball

Juan Soto has no regard for the health of baseballs hurled in his direction. The 19-year-old Washington Nationals outfielder just absolutely destroyed a pitch, sending it into the upper deck and almost out of Nationals Stadium.

Just watch this:

Someone please check on Yankees pitcher Chad Green, as I’m sure he’d probably like to go into hiding after surrendering that blast.

How? Just how did he freaking do that? That was a 97 mph fastball and he turned it into dust. Incredible. This kid is a whole lot of fun to watch. That was the rookie’s sixth home run of the season and he’s currently batting .321.