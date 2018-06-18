PM Roundup: Katja Herbers; Deandre Ayton And Marvin Bagley III Sign With Puma; Belgium Looks Like World Cup Favorite

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has hit a rolling putt every time it has played a round of golf.

Katja on “Westworld”: Dutch actress Katja Herbers has been doing great work on the second season of “Westworld.” Sunday’s performance was nearly perfect, considering it was Father’s Day.

<> #westworld A post shared by Katja Herbers (@katjaherbers) on May 14, 2018 at 9:57pm PDT

Ayton and Bagley ink with Puma: DeAndre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III are projected as top picks in the 2018 NBA Draft and they have both signed footwear and apparel deals with Puma.

Belgium rolls Panama: Belgium rounded into form and blew out Panama 3-0 at the 2018 World Cup. Romelu Lukaku netted a brace and the Red Devils finished the day looking like World Cup favorites.

