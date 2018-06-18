Roundup: Former NBA 1st Round Pick Arrested; Bizarre College Baseball Firing; & Kevin Durant or Kobe Bryant?

Paulina Gretzky, a must-follow on Instagram … “Massive, ‘Unprecedented’ Dust Storm Puts Mars Rover at Risk” … the news is always full of negativity – here are some good stats, starting with the drop in the murder rate in major US cities … “Where can you get paid $466K a year to wash trucks? Special deals, union clout at N.J. port” … this story on alleged “influencers” on Instagram is hilarious and a little sad … “SUV in fatal Texas crash suspected of smuggling” … would you go back to the Republican baseball team if someone tried to kill you? …

Podcast: Kawhi Leonard is the most unknowable star athlete in sports; how Kevin Durant is going to pass Kobe Bryant next year; and talking with Bill Plaschke about who LeBron would want given the choice. [ITunes]

JJ Hickson, who used to be a teammate of LeBron, was busted for armed robbery in Georgia. He had made an estimated $27 million in the NBA. [AJC]

UNCW totally botched firing the school’s baseball coach, but this story about the “Dick of Death” is pretty funny. [Star News Online]

Been wondering what Cherokee Parks has been up to? Well, the former Duke star and NBA vagabond is living in NYC and working for the league. [Slam Magazine]

Very good read here on LaVar Ball and his wife. Her situation is tough. And LaVar says a lot of cringe-worthy stuff. [Washington Post]

Dana White is totally right about Jon Jones. What might have been. [MMA News]

Last year, Western Kentucky thought it had Mitchell Robinson. Then, he left. Now, it has landed Charles Bassey, a Top 5 recruit. Let’s see if his sticks. [WKU Herald]

I had Jerome Robinson of Boston College 19th in my last mock draft. He just got a green room invite. [Boston Globe]

This is a solid column on the Phil Mickelson faux outrage. [San Diego Union Tribune]

Fun video of Stephen Curry’s NBA debut. Killed the Rockets with the midrange jumper.

On a scale of 1-10, I’d give this movie trailer at least an 8.5. This looks good.