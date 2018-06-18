Very Large 8th-Grader Has Scholarship Offers from Alabama and Florida State

Kiyuanta Goodwin, who stands 6-foot-7, weighs in at 380 pounds and has yet to take a high school course, is racking up scholarship offers from the nation’s top football programs. Over the weekend, he received pleas from Florida State and Alabama: come play ball for us and beat up on the competition when you’re 18 — and likely still growing.

Not bad for an eighth-grader.

The Louisville offensive lineman now has a total of nine offers, mostly from SEC schools.

There is no telling just how large and presumably in charge Goodwin will be by the time he picks and plays for a college. I do know that defensive lineman will be perfectly fine never seeing him line up against them across the line of scrimmage.