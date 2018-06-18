Kristaps Porzingis' Rehab Has Moved to Jumping Off Yacht Near Ibiza

New York Knicks fans, it looks Kristaps Porzingis’ rehab is coming along just fine. As you can see from the photos, the young NBA star was seen yacht partying this past weekend with a mystery “friend” off the coast of Ibiza.

Stages of ACL recovery — Kristaps Porzingis style: 1) Full extension

2) Weight bearing

3) Low-impact exercises

4) Swan diving off a yacht in Ibiza with a bikini model pic.twitter.com/lYdghDjC4r — Thomas Duffy (@TJDhoops) June 18, 2018

Look at the height on that jump! Someone please send these pictures to the commish for when the Knicks hold him out all year long. Sorry, still salty about Adam Silver calling the Bulls last season.

All jokes aside, it is good to see KP in good shape and enjoying the summer. The New York Post reported Porzingis has been rehabbing his ACL in Spain with Real Madrid. Hopefully we see him on the court sometime next year.