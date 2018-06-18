Paulina Gretzky and Friends Reportedly Pulled a JR Smith, Celebrated As Though Dustin Johnson Won

Brooks Koepka survived tumultuous obstacles on Long Island to win his second consecutive U.S. Open, meaning Dustin Johnson did not also win. Johnson finished third. This was reportedly surprise news to his fiancee, Paulina Gretzky, per NJ.com reporter Matt Stypulkoski.

As Johnson approached his 13-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole at Shinnecock Hills on Sunday, Gretzky and two other women ducked under the ropes for a close-up view. … When Johnson’s putt toppled into the hole, the trio erupted in euphorics – hugging, screaming, arms flailing.

It wasn’t until Koepka tapped in his bogey attempt to — and let’s stress this — beat Johnson by two strokes that the group realized their mistake.

Things went from “did Dustin just win” to “Brooks just won” quite quickly. One has to imagine the disappointment and how a piece chronicling your JR Smith moment would compound it.

The good news is that Johnson is bound to win many more times in the future with less confusion.