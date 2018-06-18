San Francisco Brewery Trolls LeBron James With New ‘Lebron Tears’ IPA

Apparently Draymond Green isn’t the only one taking shots at LeBron James in San Francisco after the latest Golden State Warriors title. Barebottle Brewing Company, a brewery in San Francisco, is now firing at James with its latest hazy IPA named ‘Lebron Tears’.

The brewery wrote on Instagram, “Little known fact: KD, Steph, and Klay take opposing teams’ hopes and dreams, and turn them into soul crushing 3-pointers. We took the tears from Sir James’ Game 1 loss and distilled them into a hazy IPA, just for you. We also decided that Tears pair well with Mosaic hops. Sad!”

LeBron is a wine guy, as we all know, so if they really wanna get his endorsement they should bottle up those tears into a Lebron Whine. Just saying…