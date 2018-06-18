Video: Tony Reali Delivers Poignant Commentary About Losing Child Right Before Birth on Around the Horn

Today we welcomed @tonyreali back to the show! In FaceTime he shared his feelings about his recent loss, his recent addition, and how he's getting through it all. pic.twitter.com/myaoby0kzO — Around The Horn (@AroundtheHorn) June 18, 2018

Around the Horn host Tony Reali delivered a very poignant follow-up to the social media post that he wrote on Father’s Day on Sunday, expressing the supreme duality of emotions he and his wife Samiya were feeling. They were expecting twins. One, Amadeo, passed right before childbirth. The other, Enzo, came to Earth in an emergency delivery, and has since come home healthy:

At the end of the address on Around the Horn, Reali expressed empathy for the children who are separated from their parents at the border.

It goes without saying that our thoughts are with Reali and his family in the wake of this profoundly sad tragedy.