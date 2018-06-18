Top 10 NBA Free Agents (Not Named LeBron)

The free agent sweepstakes is about to begin on July 1, and of course all eyes are on LeBron James’ next decision. But James isn’t the only star free agent this summer, and this is actually a deep free agent class.
Here’s a look at some of the other guys that can also affect the landscape of the league:
10. Jabari Parker
Free agency type: Restricted
2017-18 salary: $6.8 million
Current team: Milwaukee Bucks
Stats: 12.6 PPG, 4.9 RPG
Parker, who is coming off of two knee (ACL) surgeries, is still only 23 years old. He showed flashes of his old self during the season and in the playoffs, which should intrigue some teams.
