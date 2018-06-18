Winners And Losers From Westworld's Season 2, Episode 9: 'Vanishing Point'

CAUTION: This recap and analysis of Westworld’s “Vanishing Point” contains spoilers.

So much death.

“Vanishing Point” proved to be a dive into William Delos’ emotional depths. But those depths proved dangerously shallow. Delos (or the Man in Black) did not just carry around his steely, deranged demeanor for show. He lacks empathy and sense. He’s a bad person, who seems to have surrounded himself with a bunch of other bad people.

Fittingly, in an episode that focused intently upon MiB’s murderous psyche, the show killed off a few main characters. But that might only be the beginning of the death. After all, we can expect all-out war over the Valley Forge, where MiB pulled a Mark Zuckerberg and stole the genetic information of his clients.

Here are the winners and losers from season two, episode nine.

Winners

Bernard: He tops the list on a small group of winners. Why? He removed Ford from his code, which might have ended Ford’s existence. Bernard has always been a follower, a sheep. He’s also never been himself — he’s been a copy of Arnold’s existence. For once, he seems to be taking matters into his own hands (even if it means zip tying those hands to a steering wheel so he doesn’t kill Elsie). Barring more misdirection (and Ford planning for Bernard to cut the cord), Bernard is done with Ford’s narrative.

Maeve: I know, she’s still flayed and gasping for life. But she’s not dead yet. Judging from that final shot of her code changing, Maeve has either gotten some sort of upgrade or she’s now carrying Ford’s life data. Either way, Ford seems to be giving her a little extra push out of the surgical chair. The major downside for Maeve is that Clementine now shares Maeve’s admin power, which means she is no longer necessary to the humans. But Ford has plans for Maeve — she’s going to have a part to play in the coming episode(s).