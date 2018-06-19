PM Roundup: Angela Sarafyan; Neymar Injury Worries; Unraveling The Mystery Of Michael Porter Jr.

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which can totally step in for Brazil if Neymar is out.
Clementine is vitally important: Angela Sarafyan hasn’t been on “Westworld” a whole lot during season two, but her character Clementine is about to play a huge role as the season wraps up.
Neymar out?: Neymar returned to training with Brazil but then left quickly, sparking worries that he’s not able to play.
Porter is a mystery: Michael Porter Jr. has been on NBA radars since he entered high school. Now he’s set to be a lottery pick, but a ton of mystery surrounds him, his health and how he’ll fit in to the modern NBA.
