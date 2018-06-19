PM Roundup: Angela Sarafyan; Neymar Injury Worries; Unraveling The Mystery Of Michael Porter Jr.

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which can totally step in for Brazil if Neymar is out.

Clementine is vitally important: Angela Sarafyan hasn’t been on “Westworld” a whole lot during season two, but her character Clementine is about to play a huge role as the season wraps up.

J O A N N A @joeberlingerfilms A post shared by AngelaSarafyan (@angelasarafyan) on Jan 31, 2018 at 3:38pm PST

Neymar out?: Neymar returned to training with Brazil but then left quickly, sparking worries that he’s not able to play.

Porter is a mystery: Michael Porter Jr. has been on NBA radars since he entered high school. Now he’s set to be a lottery pick, but a ton of mystery surrounds him, his health and how he’ll fit in to the modern NBA.

Tweet of the Day:

During Cristiano’s hat-trick celebration, all Portuguese players were celebrating with him except one who had to stay inside the pitch as FIFA states if all 'outfield players' are off the pitch during celebrations, opposing team can kickoff the game. 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/u8ewWV3Zz6 — The Football Arena (@BantsFootballFC) June 18, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

The 10 Best Running Backs in the NFL

Los Angeles Lakers’ Blueprint For A Perfect Offseason

REPORT: Chris Paul is Telling People LeBron James Wants to be in Los Angeles

It Really Doesn’t Matter Jimmy Garoppolo Sometimes Stinks in Practice

Around the Sports Internet:

Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward could be cleared by August for the Celtics

Oklahoma just gave Lincoln Riley and his staff a huge pay raise

NFL players attempting to avoid the “bust” label in 2018

Five NBA draft trades that make sense

Song of the Day: