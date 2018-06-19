PM Roundup: Angela Sarafyan; Neymar Injury Worries; Unraveling The Mystery Of Michael Porter Jr.

USA Today Sports

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which can totally step in for Brazil if Neymar is out.

Clementine is vitally important: Angela Sarafyan hasn’t been on “Westworld” a whole lot during season two, but her character Clementine is about to play a huge role as the season wraps up.

Neymar out?: Neymar returned to training with Brazil but then left quickly, sparking worries that he’s not able to play.

Porter is a mystery: Michael Porter Jr. has been on NBA radars since he entered high school. Now he’s set to be a lottery pick, but a ton of  mystery surrounds him, his health and how he’ll fit in to the modern NBA.

Tweet of the Day:

