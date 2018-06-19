Is this Video of Terrell Owens Running A 4.4 40 Legit?

OK, OK, yes, you’re right, this is not official timing equipment being used here, nor can we say for sure how many yards is actually being sprinted here. So this 40 time by 44-year-old Terrell Owens doesn’t really count if you want to be that way.

But just watch this. T.O. can still move.

I counted 18 steps for Owens during that sprint, and just using the stopwatch on my phone while watching the video, clocked him at 4.58, so assuming this video hasn’t been altered in some sneaky way, I’m saying Owens can still run the 40 in around 4.5 seconds, if not faster.