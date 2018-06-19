Roundup: Python Swallows Human; Two Great Stories on 'Billions'; & Ben Simmons + Kendall Jenner Having Fun

Nina Agdal … we won’t link the video, but a huge python swallowed a woman whole in Indonesia … “Texas deputy accused of sexually assaulting 4-year-old threatened her mother with deportation” … here’s a great read on the best show on TV, Billions, and the show’s power structure … “Performance artist sold hot dog water for $38 at a street festival” … here are words that may signal if someone is depressed … this one’s for the David Sedaris fans … a rapper was shot and killed in Pittsburgh …

Podcast: Kawhi Leonard is the most unknowable star athlete in sports; how Kevin Durant is going to pass Kobe Bryant next year; and talking with Bill Plaschke about who LeBron would want given the choice. [ITunes]

Yes, two links about Billions, because it’s the best show on TV. [Rolling Stone]

I’ll let you know if I see Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner at a grocery store, although they are unlikely to hit up Costco, which is my go-to. [Page 6]

Wide-ranging Q&A with Brad Stevens in which the great coach says that Jayson Tatum can get “a lot better.” [Boston Globe]

RIP to Zach Randolph’s brother, who was killed in Indiana over the weekend. [Indy Star]

Did you know it’s been four years since Nicki Minaj hadn’t released an album in four years? Another fun fact: Somehow, Starships is on my workout mix. [Elle]

“Woman pulled over by a cop impersonator and sexually assaulted.” [Star Telegram]

Did the Bulls success of the 90s ruin Chicago sports for everyone else? [Tribune]

Terrifying video of a ceiling collapsing on people on an escalator.

This is what it looks like when a 6.1 earthquake hits Japan.

Harry Kane’s two goals in the World Cup led me down a rabbit hole of his Tottenham highlights. Look at this marvelous assist.