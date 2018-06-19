REPORT: Chris Paul is Telling People LeBron James 'Wants to be in Los Angeles'

It is starting to feel more and more like a longshot that LeBron James will choose the Rockets over the Lakers in a few weeks. What is in Houston is one of his closest friends in the league Chris Paul who, according to Stephen A. Smith, is telling people LeBron is not trying to come to Houston because he wants to be in Los Angeles (12:11):

“Chris Paul is telling folks LeBron ain’t trying to come to Houston, he wants to be in L.A. These are things I am getting through the grapevine. Chris Paul is saying LeBron wants to be in L.A.”

This just adds more fuel to the fire with yet another person claiming LeBron wants to be playing in Los Angeles. Perhaps if any two people have a good grasp on what LeBron is thinking it would be Paul and Stephen A. (first to report he was going to Miami; one of the first to say he wanted to return to Cleveland).

Stephen A. added that LeBron could go to the Lakers first or wait and see what else Magic Johnson can add because it may not be Paul George:

“Folks are not so sure Paul George is coming to L.A.”

Another interesting scenario to keep in eye on is if LeBron comes to the Lakers without George, that would leave them enough cap room to sign Kawhi Leonard next season if they are unable to acquire him via trade. Whether LeBron would take that risk remains the question.

The Cavaliers, Lakers, Rockets, 76ers have been the four teams linked with LeBron James for months and at this point, the Lakers feel like heavy favorites for one of the greatest players of all-time.