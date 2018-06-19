VIDEO: Ted Cruz and Jimmy Kimmel Ruin Basketball [Warning: Graphic]

Jimmy Kimmel is a funny guy but there’s absolutely nothing comical about allowing Sen. Ted Cruz, a 47-year-old with propensity to dribble neck-high, defeat you in a game of one-on-one. And there wasn’t anything particularly enjoyable about the marathon game — originally slated to go up to 15 but mercifully edited down to 11 — outside of a few good Gus Johnson lines.

Here’s the full segment, which aired on Kimmel’s show last night. No one should watch it.

This was for charity, of course, so I guess some good could come out of it. The footage should definitely be burned, though, to protect it falling into the hands of the young and impressionable. No way to recover from such a flagrant lack of fundamentals.