Tony Finau's Double-Bogey on 72nd Hole at U.S. Open Cost Him $200,000

Tony Finau has had himself a pretty good season. After dislocating his ankle in the par-3 contest ahead of the Masters, and then popping it back into place, he looked to be out of the tournament, but instead he went on to finish tied for 10th.

Last week at the U.S. Open, Finau looked like he had no shot at winning entering Saturday, but by the end of the day, he and Daniel Berger found themselves in the final pairing.

Finau finished a five-over for the tournament, but entering the 72nd hole he was tied for third place with Dustin Johnson. Had he finished in third he would have earned $683,832 along with DJ. Unfortunately, Finau got into trouble off the tee and walked away with a double-bogey and fell into fifth place.

His earnings for a solo fifth place finish?

Only $214,372 less at $469,460, so don’t feel too badly for him.