Senegal doubles the lead! Niang slips behind the defense to score their second goal of the day. #POLSEN pic.twitter.com/8SQ1YiJ6j5 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 19, 2018

Senegal doubled its lead over Poland thanks to a bizarre and fortunate bit of timing. M’Baye Niang, waiting on the sidelines to re-enter the game, was allowed onto the pitch just as the ball bounded past Poland’s back line of defense. Niang blew past goalie Wojciech Szczesny and dribbled into the back of the net for an absurdly easy goal.

Poland has now had a major hand in both Senegalese tallies, which will be hard to stomach if a miraculous comeback fails to materialize.