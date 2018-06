ABC News' banner briefly reported this afternoon that Paul Manafort pleaded guilty to killing five people. (He has not) pic.twitter.com/ZnL94QJKOh — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 20, 2018

Breaking news banner errors are going to happen. No one can be perfect all the time. And if it’s a small typo, it’s usually identified and fixed promptly. Not a huge deal. When you report a person has pleaded guilty on five counts of manslaughter and they haven’t, well, that’s a problem. When that person is Paul Manafort, people are going to wonder how they possibly missed that development.

ABC did just that earlier today and, obviously, regrets the error.