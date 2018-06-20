VIDEO: Jackie Bradley Jr. Threw a Guy Out from Parts Unknown

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. made a fielding error in the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins. He got mad about it and channeled that anger into something productive: a 290-foot laser beam throw to home plate to nab a runner trying to score.

Bradley’s seed clocked in at 103.4 mph, the hardest heave by an outfielder this year. He was nonplussed by going full Henry Rowengartner because the Sox were down late and eventually lost. Everyone else, though, can bask in the brilliance.