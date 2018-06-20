Roundup: Starbucks Closing 150 Stores; Female Teacher Arrested for Sex with Three Students; & Kawhi Leonard Meets with Popovich

Hunter King, an actress … Starbucks is closing 150 stores next year … “Elon Musk emails employees about ‘extensive and damaging sabotage’ by employee” … a really in-depth story on the death of Rapper XXXTentacion … “Deputies search for suspects who dumped alligator inside Florida Wawa” … former NFL QB Ricky Stanzi just got cut from the CFL … you gotta read this: “My Wife Said You May Want to Marry Me” … teacher in Ohio arrested for having sex with three high school students … “Here’s How Higher Education Dies” … if you have smelly feet, you’ve probably spoken to a pediatrist, right? …

Gregg Popovich flew to San Diego to try and talk Kawhi Leonard into staying in San Antonio. Good luck with that. [Express-News]

Bobby Czyz was a great boxer in the 1980s, and now he’s bagging groceries in Jersey. [NJ.com]

USC receiver Amon-ra St. Brown, whose brother went to Notre Dame and just got drafted, is gonna be a star. And his dad is being labeled the “Lavar Ball of College Football.” [LA Times]

Good nugget in this football column: Kobe Bryant, who played 20 years in the NBA, recently dropped by the Patriots. Tom Brady has played 18 years. Do the math? [SI.com]

General Electric, which was an original member of the Dow Jones Stock Index in 1896, has been booted. Walgreens is in. [CNN]

The Wizards are willing to trade their draft pick – if someone will take on one of their five expiring contracts, like Marcin Gortat or Markieff Morris. [The Sports Capitol]

Podcast: Kawhi Leonard is the most unknowable star athlete in sports; how Kevin Durant is going to pass Kobe Bryant next year; and talking with Bill Plaschke about who LeBron would want given the choice. [ITunes]

Here are five European prospects who could be drafted into the NBA next June. [Flo Hoops]

Johnny Manziel’s first CFL TD pass, for the four of you that care.

If you hear any dopes bashing Kawhi Leonard, just remember, he did this two seasons ago. He’s he’s only turning 27 this summer.