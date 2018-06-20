Kobe Bryant Will Go Down as the Greatest of All-Time, Says Mark Jackson of the Past

LeBron James vs Michael Jordan for the unofficial title of “the greatest NBA player of all-time “is a fun, harmless, emotional, reasonable, accurate debate. What is none of those, however, is when you throw in the name of Kobe Bryant. Or worse, when you had made the claim Kobe would take the crown by this point in time like Mark Jackson once did (via throwbackhoops):

Everyone has made bad predictions, including me, but on June 20, 2018, it is Mark Jackson who needs to apologize for this inexcusable take.

Here is a photo showing how amazed Jackson was by the play of The Mamba: