Mississippi State Fan Pranks Local News Station with a Incredible Lie about How He Got to Omaha

You can’t stop Terry Powell, his wife and his wife’s boyfriend from attending the College World Series. They’re willing to do just about anything to be together at the event.

Please, let him explain.

“The sacrifices we personally made to get here are incredible,” Terry Powell told KMTV 3 News. “My wife’s boyfriend sold his prosthetic leg on Craigslist to afford me the opportunity to be here. But they get alone time, and I get a chance to be in Omaha.”

So, I know what you’re thinking: This has to be a prank. Well, you’d be right. Apparently, the news station was in on it.

So let me get this straight:

-That man’s wife has a boyfriend.

-That boyfriend has a prosthetic leg.

-That boyfriend sold his prosthetic leg on Craigslist to pay for his girlfriend’s husband to go to the College World Series.

-That is incredible.pic.twitter.com/ieNGOqPVhG — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) June 20, 2018

While this video made rounds on the internet, the rest of the interview surfaced on KMTV’s website:

“I didn’t sleep maybe five minutes. It had somewhat to do with the excitement for the game, but also my roommate snores incredibly bad.” “So the banana is just part of that rally cry we’ve adopted as a fan base. My wife has a banana costume, I have a banana hammock — so I mean it’s all good.

Terry’s wife approved of this message:

I’m so just so proud of my husband right now😂 Hey I see ya @Thirstygringo1 — Lee Powell (@LeePPowell) June 20, 2018