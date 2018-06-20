Travelers Championship Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Last Four Major Winners in the Field

We’re now two majors into the 2018 PGA Tour season and it’s hard to say we haven’t seen two very good ones, but now it’s back to the regularly scheduled Tour stops that will most definitely feature less course drama.

This week, after leaving Southampton, New York, the Tour swings over to Connecticut for the Travelers Championship and there’s quite a few big names who are playing.

The last four major winners, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas, defending champion Jordan Spieth, and nine of the top 20 in the world are participating this week. There should be plenty of excitement this week after last year’s event came down to a playoff between Daniel Berger and Jordan Spieth with the latter winning in spectacular fashion.

Purse: $7 million

Course: TPC River Highlands (par 70, 6,841 yards)

Odds via BetDSI Sportsbook

Brooks Koepka +1000 Rory McIlroy +1000 Justin Thomas +1000 Jordan Spieth +1000 Patrick Reed +1500 Jason Day +1600 Paul Casey +1600 Bryson DeChambeau +2200 Webb Simpson +2200 Marc Leishman +2500

TV Schedule

Thursday 3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Golf Channel Friday 3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Golf Channel Saturday 1:00 PM – 2:45 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS Sunday 1:00 PM – 2:45 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS

Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

7:00 AM – J.B. Holmes, Ben Martin, Ryan Blaum

7:10 AM – Bob Estes, Jon Curran, Michael Kim

7:20 AM – Scott Stallings, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Kris Blanks

7:30 AM – Billy Horschel, Jonas Blixt, Vaughn Taylor

7:40 AM – Austin Cook, Fabian Gomez, Peter Malnati

7:50 AM – Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Moore, Padraig Harrington

8:00 AM – D.A. Points, Aaron Baddeley, Zach Johnson

8:10 AM – Ryan Armour, Brandt Snedeker, Emiliano Grillo

8:20 AM – Shane Bertsch, James Hahn, Chez Reavie

8:30 AM – Hunter Mahan, Ryan Palmer, Cameron Tringale

8:40 AM – Harris English, John Huh, Jamie Lovemark

8:50 AM – Jonathan Randolph, Denny McCarthy, Dylan Meyer

9:00 AM – Nicholas Lindheim, Sam Ryder, Chase Seiffert

12 PM – Patrick Rodgers, Ollie Schniederjans, Blayne Barber

12:10 PM – Martin Laird, Sung Kang, Kevin Tway

12:20 PM – Ken Duke, Jonathan Byrd, Dominic Bozzelli

12:30 PM – Brendan Steele, Brian Harman, Luke List

12:40 PM – Patton Kizzire, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Cink

12:50 PM – Marc Leishman, Jordan Spieth, Russell Knox

1:00 PM – Bubba Watson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas

1:10 PM – Andrew Landry, Patrick Cantlay, Jim Furyk

1:20 PM – Chad Campbell, Derek Fathauer, Sam Saunders

1:30 PM – Scott Brown, Harold Varner III, Steve Wheatcroft

1:40 PM – Rob Oppenheim, Ben Silverman, Zecheng Dou

1:50 PM – Matt Akins, Andrew Yun, James Driscoll

2:00 PM – Adam Schenk, Conrad Shindler, Nick Hardy

No. 10 Tee

7:00 AM – Jason Kokrak, Brandon Harkins, Corey Conners

7:10 AM – Keegan Bradley, Kelly Kraft, Beau Hossler

7:20 AM – Matt Jones, Rory Sabbatini, Richy Werenski

7:30 AM – Satoshi Kodaira, Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes

7:40 AM – Ted Potter, Jr., Pat Perez, David Lingmerth

7:50 AM – Jason Day, Xander Schauffele, Daniel Berger

8:00 AM – Brooks Koepka, Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed

8:10 AM – Charley Hoffman, Graeme McDowell, Matt Every

8:20 AM – J.J. Henry, Geoff Ogilvy, Kevin Streelman

8:30 AM – Danny Lee, Alex Cejka, C.T. Pan

8:40 AM – Retief Goosen, Keith Mitchell, Talor Gooch

8:50 AM – Bronson Burgoon, Tom Lovelady, Xinjun Zhang

9:00 AM – Nate Lashley, Ethan Tracy, Adam D’Amario

12 PM – Martin Piller, Abraham Ancer, Tyler Duncan

12:10 PM – Martin Flores, Trey Mullinax, Seamus Power

12:20 PM – Troy Merritt, Nick Taylor, Robert Streb

12:30 PM – Bryson DeChambeau, Chris Stroud, Smylie Kaufman

12:40 PM – Brian Stuard, Bill Haas, Nick Watney

12:50 PM – Brice Garnett, Si Woo Kim, Billy Hurley III

1:00 PM – Wesley Bryan, Rod Pampling, William McGirt

1:10 PM – Paul Casey, Kyle Stanley, Chesson Hadley

1:20 PM – Robert Garrigus, Steve Marino, Shawn Stefani

1:30 PM – Anirban Lahiri, Tom Hoge, J.J. Spaun

1:40 PM – Kyle Thompson, Lanto Griffin, Andrew Svoboda

1:50 PM – Brett Stegmaier, Will Claxton, Roberto Diaz

2:00 PM – Joel Dahmen, Rick Lamb, Doug Ghim

My Pick

This week, I’m going with one of the guys who missed the cut at Shinnecock in Jordan Spieth. It may be asking a lot for him to repeat, but it just feels like the right choice to me. Of course, he’ll have to actually make putts for this prediction to come true.