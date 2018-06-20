Travelers Championship Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Last Four Major Winners in the Field

We’re now two majors into the 2018 PGA Tour season and it’s hard to say we haven’t seen two very good ones, but now it’s back to the regularly scheduled Tour stops that will most definitely feature less course drama.
This week, after leaving Southampton, New York, the Tour swings over to Connecticut for the Travelers Championship and there’s quite a few big names who are playing.
The last four major winners, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas, defending champion Jordan Spieth, and nine of the top 20 in the world are participating this week. There should be plenty of excitement this week after last year’s event came down to a playoff between Daniel Berger and Jordan Spieth with the latter winning in spectacular fashion.
Purse: $7 million
Course: TPC River Highlands (par 70, 6,841 yards)
|Brooks Koepka
|+1000
|Rory McIlroy
|+1000
|Justin Thomas
|+1000
|Jordan Spieth
|+1000
|Patrick Reed
|+1500
|Jason Day
|+1600
|Paul Casey
|+1600
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+2200
|Webb Simpson
|+2200
|Marc Leishman
|+2500
TV Schedule
|Thursday
|3:30 PM – 6:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|Friday
|3:30 PM – 6:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|Saturday
|1:00 PM – 2:45 PM
|Golf Channel
|3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|CBS
|Sunday
|1:00 PM – 2:45 PM
|Golf Channel
|3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|CBS
Tee Times
No. 1 Tee
7:00 AM – J.B. Holmes, Ben Martin, Ryan Blaum
7:10 AM – Bob Estes, Jon Curran, Michael Kim
7:20 AM – Scott Stallings, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Kris Blanks
7:30 AM – Billy Horschel, Jonas Blixt, Vaughn Taylor
7:40 AM – Austin Cook, Fabian Gomez, Peter Malnati
7:50 AM – Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Moore, Padraig Harrington
8:00 AM – D.A. Points, Aaron Baddeley, Zach Johnson
8:10 AM – Ryan Armour, Brandt Snedeker, Emiliano Grillo
8:20 AM – Shane Bertsch, James Hahn, Chez Reavie
8:30 AM – Hunter Mahan, Ryan Palmer, Cameron Tringale
8:40 AM – Harris English, John Huh, Jamie Lovemark
8:50 AM – Jonathan Randolph, Denny McCarthy, Dylan Meyer
9:00 AM – Nicholas Lindheim, Sam Ryder, Chase Seiffert
12 PM – Patrick Rodgers, Ollie Schniederjans, Blayne Barber
12:10 PM – Martin Laird, Sung Kang, Kevin Tway
12:20 PM – Ken Duke, Jonathan Byrd, Dominic Bozzelli
12:30 PM – Brendan Steele, Brian Harman, Luke List
12:40 PM – Patton Kizzire, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Cink
12:50 PM – Marc Leishman, Jordan Spieth, Russell Knox
1:00 PM – Bubba Watson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas
1:10 PM – Andrew Landry, Patrick Cantlay, Jim Furyk
1:20 PM – Chad Campbell, Derek Fathauer, Sam Saunders
1:30 PM – Scott Brown, Harold Varner III, Steve Wheatcroft
1:40 PM – Rob Oppenheim, Ben Silverman, Zecheng Dou
1:50 PM – Matt Akins, Andrew Yun, James Driscoll
2:00 PM – Adam Schenk, Conrad Shindler, Nick Hardy
No. 10 Tee
7:00 AM – Jason Kokrak, Brandon Harkins, Corey Conners
7:10 AM – Keegan Bradley, Kelly Kraft, Beau Hossler
7:20 AM – Matt Jones, Rory Sabbatini, Richy Werenski
7:30 AM – Satoshi Kodaira, Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes
7:40 AM – Ted Potter, Jr., Pat Perez, David Lingmerth
7:50 AM – Jason Day, Xander Schauffele, Daniel Berger
8:00 AM – Brooks Koepka, Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed
8:10 AM – Charley Hoffman, Graeme McDowell, Matt Every
8:20 AM – J.J. Henry, Geoff Ogilvy, Kevin Streelman
8:30 AM – Danny Lee, Alex Cejka, C.T. Pan
8:40 AM – Retief Goosen, Keith Mitchell, Talor Gooch
8:50 AM – Bronson Burgoon, Tom Lovelady, Xinjun Zhang
9:00 AM – Nate Lashley, Ethan Tracy, Adam D’Amario
12 PM – Martin Piller, Abraham Ancer, Tyler Duncan
12:10 PM – Martin Flores, Trey Mullinax, Seamus Power
12:20 PM – Troy Merritt, Nick Taylor, Robert Streb
12:30 PM – Bryson DeChambeau, Chris Stroud, Smylie Kaufman
12:40 PM – Brian Stuard, Bill Haas, Nick Watney
12:50 PM – Brice Garnett, Si Woo Kim, Billy Hurley III
1:00 PM – Wesley Bryan, Rod Pampling, William McGirt
1:10 PM – Paul Casey, Kyle Stanley, Chesson Hadley
1:20 PM – Robert Garrigus, Steve Marino, Shawn Stefani
1:30 PM – Anirban Lahiri, Tom Hoge, J.J. Spaun
1:40 PM – Kyle Thompson, Lanto Griffin, Andrew Svoboda
1:50 PM – Brett Stegmaier, Will Claxton, Roberto Diaz
2:00 PM – Joel Dahmen, Rick Lamb, Doug Ghim
My Pick
This week, I’m going with one of the guys who missed the cut at Shinnecock in Jordan Spieth. It may be asking a lot for him to repeat, but it just feels like the right choice to me. Of course, he’ll have to actually make putts for this prediction to come true.
