4 Best NBA Prop Bets for Tonight

The NBA Draft is here, so you know what time it is! What’s better than getting your betting juices flowing while waiting for your favorite NBA team to make their pick?

NBA draft props are fun, and your book should have them up by now. There are standard props such as No. 1 overall pick but mostly you will see player draft positions bets. Every book is different, so make sure you shop around for the props that you love the most.

To help you guys out, I spent some time going through all of the different props that were offered, and these are my best four:

2018 NBA Draft Position – Kevin Knox

Under 11.5 (-130)

I will lay the juice and take under 11.5 here with Knox. There hasn’t been much chatter about him, but everything that I am hearing has him going in the 9-11 range. Don’t see him getting by the Philadelphia 76ers.

2018 NBA Draft Position – Robert Williams

Under 13.5 (+110)

Williams is one of my favorite sleepers in this draft, and I don’t see him getting by the Los Angeles Clippers who hold the 12 and 13th picks.

2018 NBA Draft Position – Mohamed Bamba

Under 5.5 (-260)

I hate laying this much juice, but here is another one that looks like it is a no-brainer. Multiple teams are looking to move up for Bamba in this draft. And even if no one trades up, I don’t see Bamba getting by the Dallas Mavericks at 5.

2018 NBA Draft Position – Gary Trent Jr.

Over 30.5

Most mocks have him going in the second round, in the 35-45 pick range. I just don’t see Trent going in the first round, so this one looks like a steal deal.

