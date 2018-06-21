PM Roundup: Amber Heard; Nets and Dwight Howard Working On Buyout; France Moves On At World Cup

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which thinks the Spurs should trade Kawhi Leonard to the Sacramento Kings. Just for kicks.

Amber almost broke Johnny: Johnny Depp says he was as low as he could have possibly gotten after his breakup with Amber Heard and simultaneous money problems.

Nets, Howard to part ways: The Brooklyn Nets and Dwight Howard are reportedly working on a buyout of his contract.

France moves on: France secured a spot in the knockout round of the World Cup by topping Peru on Thursday.

Argentina play like a team featuring LeBron James and 10 J.R. Smiths 🇦🇷 — roger bennett (@rogbennett) June 21, 2018

Brian Orakpo wore a big baby costume on the side of the highway yesterday for…reasons

The New York Islanders have hired Barry Trotz after he stepped down from the Capitals

The Dallas Mavericks appear to be targeting DeMarcus Cousins in free agency

Could Michael Porter Jr. have to sit out his entire rookie season?

