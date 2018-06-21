NBA USA Today Sports

Andre Iguodala Really Likes Luka Doncic's Mom

Andre Iguodala Really Likes Luka Doncic's Mom

NBA

Andre Iguodala Really Likes Luka Doncic's Mom

Luka Doncic is having the night of his life after being drafted with the third pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and winding up with the Dallas Mavericks after a trade. The 19-year-old has to be on cloud nine. Leave it to Andre Iguodala to dampen that a bit.

Right after Doncic got picked, Iggy tweeted the following:

I mean, he’s not wrong, Mirjam Poterbin is a looker, but still. Come on Iggy, let the kid have his moment!

Draft2018#soproud❤️

A post shared by Mirjam Poterbin💝🍀 (@mirjampoterbin) on

If you missed it, here’s five things you should know about Doncic and, yeah, I included a mention of his mom.

, , , , , , NBA

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home