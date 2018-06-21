Andre Iguodala Really Likes Luka Doncic's Mom

Luka Doncic is having the night of his life after being drafted with the third pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and winding up with the Dallas Mavericks after a trade. The 19-year-old has to be on cloud nine. Leave it to Andre Iguodala to dampen that a bit.

Right after Doncic got picked, Iggy tweeted the following:

Moms decent!!! — Andre Iguodala (@andre) June 21, 2018

I mean, he’s not wrong, Mirjam Poterbin is a looker, but still. Come on Iggy, let the kid have his moment!

Draft2018#soproud❤️ A post shared by Mirjam Poterbin💝🍀 (@mirjampoterbin) on Jun 21, 2018 at 3:35pm PDT

If you missed it, here’s five things you should know about Doncic and, yeah, I included a mention of his mom.