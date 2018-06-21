11 Local Car Commercials Starring Athletes and Coaches (And What They Mean)

Most of the time, ads starring athletes are playing off the perceived coolness of the athlete. And in expensive national ad campaigns, that usually works out OK.

But it’s at the local level, without the same degree of professionalism, where athletes look their most uncomfortable.

Today, we celebrate those ads.

Ed Orgeron for Rogers Dabbs Hummer

The Bling Era was in full swing, and Hummer was on top of the world when Ed Orgeron was the football coach at Ole Miss. Without even watching this, you know it’s gonna be awesome, but then you watch it and it exceeds your expectations.

The Hummer H3 was a silly contraption that fit perfectly into a silly time, right before the country was about to find out you can’t just hand out $500,000 home loans like they’re coupons to a Vegas strip club. Times of grandiosity and silliness are always reflected hilariously in American cars.

A Hummer is a Humvee used (and not necessarily loved) by the military. Humvees are some of the best all-terrain vehicles ever made, and that’s why a few rich folks and celebrities started buying them for civilian use in the early 90s. What Humvees are not: Comfortable, practical, reliable, easy to drive.

The Hummer you remember from all the music videos is not the Humvee. It is, rather, the Hummer H2, which is the front of 2500-series Chevy pickup welded to the back of a 1500-series Chevy pickup, and draped in a shell reminiscent of a Humvee. In other words, the Hummer H2 is to the Humvee as the movie is to the book.

Jordy Nelson for KansasStateCars.com

Look how wholesome! If you want an idea of how rural Kansans see themselves and see life in Kansas, this is it, baby. This is is the stuff Prairie Dreams are made of.

I know most of you were caught up in the love story, but there is a lot going on with the car story in this ad, too. Jordy is driving a Chevy Tahoe, which is a tall station wagon. The car he buys his wife on their one-year anniversary, however, is a goldang Pontiac. And not just any Pontiac, it’s a Pontiac G8, which is really an Australian muscle car called a Holden Commodore. We don’t know how Jordy optioned this one out, although based on the tenderness of his love letter, it’s hard to imagine he settled for anything less than the best, making his wife’s’ anniversary gift a 415-horsepower, rear-wheel-drive tire-shredder with a six-speed manual transmission that could go 0-60 in 4.5 seconds. We learned more about Jordy’s wife in this ad than we learned about Jordy, is what I’m saying.