VIDEO: Baker Mayfield Put on a Show Debating Colin Cowherd

Baker Mayfield roasted Cowherd for trying to make him seem like a “bad teammate” after a TD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vdR2gZtf4M — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) June 21, 2018

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is doing the FS1 car wash today. His travels will bring him in close proximity with some of his biggest detractors, including the person who owns this opinion. This afternoon, Mayfield sat down with Colin Cowherd, another pundit not ready to drink deeply from the Kool-Aid.

Well it happened bud. Have a nice day! — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) June 19, 2018

Mayfield showed up, appropriately, in a hoodie that read “Undraftable.” Cowherd, a good host, complimented him on the sartorial choice and predicted it would help the quarterback “win” the interview.

It turns out Mayfield could have won it while wearing The Herd-branded gear. One person clearly got the better of the “bad teammate” discussion and it was not the show’s host. I’m personally unclear what Cowherd was trying to do after the initial and convincing rebuttal from his foil.

Then again, being right is not the ultimate goal for everybody. Some people put a higher premium on being interesting. And to be fair, it was interesting radio and simulcast content.

But on Mayfield: it’s becoming increasingly clear that he’s a different cat. He appears most comfortable in the most traditionally uncomfortable situations. His willingness to meet and face his critics is a different trait than unabashed confidence. And he doesn’t fly off the handle and overreact when doing so, either.

He’s calm, measured, and usually reasonable.

For all the character concerns going into the draft, it’s hard to imagine that the Browns are thrilled they’re going with a guy who has unlimited moxie and an appropriate chip in his shoulder.