Best Players Drafted at Each NBA Draft Slot Since 2000

Who is the best player drafted at each draft position since 2000? Here is a list that shows which picks have had major booms and also shows how the talent is distributed in the NBA.

#1 LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers, 2003

This one is a no-brainer. LeBron James is in the debate for best of all-time, and has lapped the field when it comes to recent first overall picks, where Dwight Howard or Blake Griffin are the next best options. LeBron has won four MVP awards and could have won others, and averaged 26.8 points (his most since 2010) last year at age 33.