Roundup: Jeff Triplette to ESPN, How eBay Influenced Modern-Day Tech Platforms, Star Wars Spinoffs On Hold

Gal Gadot … Interesting new milkshake at McDonald’s in Japan … “The story behind the heartbreaking viral photo of the little girl crying at the border” … Microsoft acquiring machine-learning startup Bonsai … Three new flavors of Snickers coming out … Grandmas who dominate Instagram … Vegas-area school district cuts $68 million, 500 jobs from budget … Modern Family producer disgusted with Fox News, threatens to leave Fox … Star Wars spinoffs reportedly on hold after ‘Solo’ disappointed in box office … School in Berlin teaches refugees how to code … United asks U.S. government not to send migrant children who are separated from their parents on its flights …

If you read one thing from the roundup today, make it this NY Times piece on how eBay influenced all the major modern online platforms, and why it’s not so great that our eyeballs are what’s being auctioned off [NY Times]

This week in grisly Daily Mail headlines: “Prisoner’s drawings show how inmates were sodomised, had rocks tied to their testicles and suffered electric shocks to their genitals as part of systematic abuse at UAE-run prisons in Yemen” [Daily Mail]

Jeff Triplette is reportedly joining ESPN as a rules analyst [Football Zebras]

GQ cover story on British singer (and on-again/off-again boyfriend of Gigi Hadid) Zayn Malik [GQ]

Goldman Sachs CEO says Bitcoin is not for him, but says it would be arrogant to totally dismiss it [CNBC]

Eating dinner with the cast of Jersey Shore [Vulture]

These tech companies are helping ICE [Verge]

Woman fights off kidnap/assault attempt (via Boston.com)

“Robert Plant reacts to 8-year-old girl playing Led Zeppelin on drums”

Frank Sinatra and Elvis singing together