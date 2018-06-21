Joel Embiid Takes Shot at DeAndre Ayton Right After He Goes No. 1

Joel Embiid wants nothing to do with this 2018 NBA Draft class, not even No. 1 pick DeAndre Ayton. Embiid won’t stand for anyone drawing comparisons between himself and the No. 1 overall pick.
Embiid’s tweet about the Phoenix Suns newly-minted center got the conversation started with Draymond Green.
Ayton did struggle on defense in college, but he’s got the size and athleticism to improve and develop as a defender. If he can develop into a solid NBA defender, he will indeed be on a trajectory to have similarities with Embiid.
But apparently, there’s no selling Embiid on Ayton’s ceiling. Embiid’s comments should set the stage for fun on-court matchups to come. Considering Ayton is active on Twitter, perhaps they’ll battle off the court, too.
