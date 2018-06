Marc Stein of the New York Times has swooped in on Draft night with a major scoop!

The Mavericks are closing in onclosing on a trade for Luka Doncic, according to league sources — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 21, 2018

Woj is also reporting the trade:

Atlanta and Dallas have agreed to a deal, league sources tell ESPN. They'll trade Nos. 3 and 5 picks, sending Luka Doncic to Dallas and Trae Young to Atlanta, sources said. Dallas will send Atlanta a future first. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2018

This shakes up the draft.

Woj said on television that the trade is contingent on Trae Young going to the Mavs at number 5, and that he’d be sent to the Hawks for Doncic.