5 Things To Know About Marvin Bagley III

Marvin Bagley III is poised to be the second pick to Sacramento in the 2018 NBA Draft. Bagley has been on NBA radars for years and after a fantastic freshman year he shouldn’t be on the board long.

Here are five things you should know about Bagley as he begins his life in the NBA.

He attended three different high schools

A Tempe, Arizona native, Bagley attended Corona del Sol High School in his hometown as a freshman. Then he moved to Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix as a sophomore, where he was teammates with DeAndre Ayton. From there he transferred to Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California but was ineligible to play in his third high school season due to transfer rules. He finally played for Sierra Canyon in what was technically his junior season the next year and was a first-team All-American.

After playing three seasons (in four years) Bagley reclassified to the 2017 recruiting class, skipping his senior season and committing to Duke.

He’s from an athletic family

Marvin’s younger brother Marcus Bagley is a class of 2020 recruit and already sports offers from UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State. Marvin’s father, Marvin Jr. played football at North Carolina A&T and for the Arizona Rattlers in the Arena Football League. His grandfather is “Jumping Joe” Caldwell, who played six years in the NBA and five in the ABA. Caldwell was a two-time NBA All-Star and a two-time ABA All-Star.

Had a short, prolific career at Duke

During his one season at Duke, Bagley was named a consensus first-team All-American while averaging 21.0 points and 11.1 rebounds in 33.9 minutes per game. He also shot 61.4 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from 3-point range. He was a first-team All-ACC selection, was named ACC Player of the Year, ACC Rookie of the Year and won the Pete Newell Big Man Award.

Bagley also became one of just three men to lead the ACC in scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage, joining Horace Grant and Tim Duncan.

His girlfriend is Rissah Lozano

Bagley and girlfriend Rissah Lozano have been together for a while based on their Instagram shots with each other. They are very active on social media about their relationship.

His family got a lot of money from Nike

A report from The Oregonian showed that Bagley’s family collected a ton of money from Nike when he was in high school, thanks to his father’s coaching and work of a team director of a club basketball program that had a Nike sponsorship. There doesn’t appear to be any illegal or against NCAA rules from the relationship.

Bagley’s family filed for bankruptcy in 2008, and was living in a ritzy gated community by 2018.