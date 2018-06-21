VIDEO: Mikal Bridges And Mom, a Sixers Employee, Celebrated Getting Drafted By Philly Before He Was Traded to Suns

Mikal Bridges was drafted tenth overall by the Philadelphia 76ers. This had to have been his lifelong dream. He grew up there, and his mom is a team employee! They celebrated:

Mikal Bridges mother works in HR for the Sixers pic.twitter.com/lWwhutC41o — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) June 22, 2018

Look how excited she was in an interview with ESPN’s Maria Taylor:

Mikal Bridges mom talking about she's excited that her son is going to play for the Sixers where she works…..he gets traded to Phoenix about 10 minutes later…Cold world pic.twitter.com/3puYQQcfFq — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 22, 2018

And then it all came crashing down. Bridges was traded to Phoenix, who is sending Zhaire Smith and a 2021 first round pick back to Philly. Worse yet, nobody told Bridges, who was giving interviews to the media:

Mikal Bridges does not know yet that he's been traded. Still doing media in Sixers hat — Yaron Weitzman (@YaronWeitzman) June 22, 2018

Mikal Bridges just did an entire press conference talking about staying in Philly. He was traded as it ended. He had no idea. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) June 22, 2018

It’s a cold world out there. I for one will be rooting for Bridges to make the Sixers rue the day they made this move by becoming a bona fide superstar.