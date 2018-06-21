VIDEO: Mikal Bridges And Mom, a Sixers Employee, Celebrated Getting Drafted By Philly Before He Was Traded to Suns

Mikal Bridges was drafted tenth overall by the Philadelphia 76ers. This had to have been his lifelong dream. He grew up there, and his mom is a team employee! They celebrated:
Look how excited she was in an interview with ESPN’s Maria Taylor:
And then it all came crashing down. Bridges was traded to Phoenix, who is sending Zhaire Smith and a 2021 first round pick back to Philly. Worse yet, nobody told Bridges, who was giving interviews to the media:
It’s a cold world out there. I for one will be rooting for Bridges to make the Sixers rue the day they made this move by becoming a bona fide superstar.
