Robert Williams may be the steal of the 2018 NBA Draft, as the uber-athletic post man fell to the Boston Celtics at the 27th pick. While Williams’ game will likely fit in well with the Celtics, his views on the shape of the Earth should too.

Someone on Twitter dug up the following tweet from April:

The earth is flat… — Robert Williams (@rob_williamsIII) April 7, 2018

Well, at least Kyrie Irving won’t have to pitch his conspiracy theories to unwilling listeners anymore.

Maybe Williams was just kidding. We certainly hope that’s the case.