Woj Wants His Corners

“I ain’t no suit-wearing businessman like you,” Avon Barksdale told Stringer Bell, indicating that he would not sell out his principles even or especially if it meant a life of greater aggregate comfort. “I’m just a gangster, I suppose. And I want my corners.”

It matters not that ESPN and the NBA agreed that the former’s reporters wouldn’t tip picks (Yahoo and TNT agreed to the same; Yahoo’s agreement was similarly disregarded by Woj’s former protege Shams Charania, who’s been trailing Woj all evening). Adrian Wojnarowski just couldn’t sit this one out.

Former ESPN’ers Jeff Goodman and Marc Stein tipped the first two, then Stein beat Woj by about a minute to news that Luka Doncic was going to Dallas; Woj then was first to the details that it was contingent on the Mavs picking Trae Young to send him to the Hawks. From there, the gloves were off.

All of these, using modified modifiers, were before they came on TV:

Memphis is locked in on selecting Jaren Jackson Jr., league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2018

As part of the Atlanta-Dallas agreement, Dallas will make the fifth pick for the Atlanta Hawks — Trae Young — and send him to Hawks, sources said. Hawks GM Travis Schlenk gets his man in Young. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2018

Orlando is focused on selecting Texas center Mo Bamba with the sixth pick, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2018

Chicago is zeroing in on Wendell Carter with the seventh overall pick, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2018

Source: Cleveland prefers Collin Sexton with the No. 8 pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2018

Sources: New York has been focused on Kentucky's Kevin Knox with ninth pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2018

Sources: Sixers are targeting Villanova's Mikal Bridges with No. 10. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2018

According to Andrew Marchand of the NY Post, the NBA conducted a survey which revealed that fans preferred picks not get tipped on Twitter. But, the reality is that anyone who doesn’t have the discipline to stay off Twitter is going to have the picks spoiled. You have to make a decision.

To me, there’s high comedy in Woj doing this when he’s not supposed to. Like, both the NBA and ESPN told the New York Times he wouldn’t. Woj may have left Yahoo for the Mothership, but it has to just burn him to his core for other people to disseminate this information before he does. He couldn’t bear it. And, that’s what propelled him to the point that he can basically do this with impunity.