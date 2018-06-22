2019 NBA Mock Draft: RJ Barrett and Cameron Reddish For the #1 Spot

A 2019 NBA Mock Draft only one day after the 2018 draft? We do this every year. Last year, it’s scary how accurate our one-year-early 2018 Mock Draft was. The 2019 draft is weak at point guard, but strong on the wings. The teams are pure guesswork:

1. Orlando Magic – RJ Barrett, SF, Duke. The best high school scorer last year also dominated Team USA for 38 points in this performance, against the likes of Cameron Reddish, Carsen Edwards and Hamidou Daillo.

2. Boston Celtics (via Sacramento)- Cameron Reddish, G/F, Duke. When he’s scoring at will, like he was in the Jordan Brand Classic, the kid looks like Tracy McGrady. Very well could be the #1 pick in a year. It’ll be a colossal upset if Duke doesn’t win the title.

3. Atlanta Hawks – Sekou Doumbouya, SF, France. Hasn’t even turned 18 yet (December), and he’s only been playing organized basketball for five years. Won Gold at the U-18 European Championships in 2016 by dunking on everyone. At 6-foot-9, 210 pounds, he’s going to need to prove he can reliably shoot to go this high.

4. Memphis Grizzlies – Rui Hachimura, F, Gonzaga. He’s still very raw, but the offensive and defensive skills are clearly visible. Dominated 2018 1st round pick Keita Bates-Diop head-to-head in the NCAA Tournament (25 points on 11 shots, four blocks). Everyone wants the next Draymond Green – a long, smart, quick defender with a high basketball IQ. Hachimura has all of that.

5. New York Knicks – Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana. He’s the type of wing the NBA loves, and if he consistently hits from deep for the Hoosiers, he could be taken in the Top 5.