Hanley Ramirez and Red Sox Deny Knowing About Any Federal Drug Investigation Into Ramirez

Hanley Ramirez was designated for assignment back on May 25 and released by the Boston Red Sox shortly thereafter. He remains unsigned. Whether all teams were aware of this or not, there might be a non-baseball reason that he has not been added to a roster.

Michele McPhee reported that the former Red Sox player is “being eyed” in connection with a federal and state investigation.

#HanleyRamirez, former @RedSox infielder, has some.. well, issues. Being eyed in connection with an ongoing federal and state investigation. Stay tuned. — Michele McPhee (@MicheleMcPhee) June 22, 2018

She also then called in to WAAF radio, and provided some additional details. It is tied to an ongoing drug investigation into a Fentanyl distribution case, according to McPhee. A person was allegedly pulled over with a very large amount of Fentanyl (435 grams), and that person identified Hanley Ramirez as being connected to some of the drugs, and also FaceTimed Ramirez two days prior to his release.

Ramirez has not been charged at this time.

The Red Sox denied knowing about any investigation as part of their decision to release Ramirez.

#RedSox spokesman Kevin Gregg tells @WBZ that Sox were unaware of any investigation of Hanley Ramirez until they got word of it this afternoon. Also insist that Hanley was released earlier this season for strictly “baseball reasons” – #WBZ — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) June 22, 2018

Ken Rosenthal is reporting that Ramirez’ agent is also denying any knowledge of being under investigation.

Hanley Ramirez’s agent, Adam Katz: “Hanley has no knowledge of any of the allegations contained in this media report and he is not aware of any investigation.” https://t.co/RaKBJdRlK9 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 22, 2018

