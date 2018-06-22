Lakers Lead Odds to Land LeBron James After The NBA Draft

Now that the 2018 NBA Draft has come and gone, it is time to look forward to the free agency period, aka the LeBron James sweepstakes. According to Bovada, the Los Angeles Lakers are now huge odds-on favorites to sign James this offseason.

The Lakers lead the list of teams with 4-13 odds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers come in second, at 13-4. They are followed by the Houston Rockets at 15-2 and the Philadelphia 76ers at 10-1.

The shift in the odds make sense, and I for one, am excited for the NBA free agency fireworks to begin.

Here are the full odds:

What team will LeBron James play for Game 1 of the 2018-2019 Season?

Los Angeles Lakers 4/13

Cleveland Cavaliers 13/4

Houston Rockets 15/2

Philadelphia 76ers 10/1

Boston Celtics 18/1

San Antonio Spurs 20/1

Los Angeles Clippers 25/1

New York Knicks 30/1

Miami Heat 40/1