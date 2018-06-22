Who Wore It Better: Lonnie Walker or Fred McGriff?

With the 18th pick in last night’s NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs selected Lonnie Walker, a guard who played his hoops at the University of Miami. All of human history led up to the moment Walker donned a cap and posed for a picture with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

Walker’s very tall hair resulted in his hat floating above his head. Very high above his head.

It may have been the lowest hat-to-head contact ratio in sports since Fred McGriff starred in Tom Emanski’s defensive drills video. Crime Dog’s blue cap seemingly dangled over his head by fishing line, presumably held by someone off-camera.

Upon further inspection, though, McGriff’s lid is practically hugging eyebrows compared to Walker’s.

The NBA Draft, man. It never disappoints from the fashion perspective and one never knows what we’ll see next. What an image.