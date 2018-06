Mo Bamba is on this way to the Orlando Magic, but can he still come to Dallas for Hanukkah? That’s according to Instagram users emilyylisette who posted a picture with Bamba, of course.

But Bamba isn’t so sure they are that close:

Bamba with the first block of his pro career pic.twitter.com/lQNN9PKthk — #PaperMario💸World (@PaperMarioWorld) June 22, 2018

As they say, just how well you know someone is always tough to tell.