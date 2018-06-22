Neymar Busted for Flopping After Video Review

VAR says no! Neymar's penalty is overturned! pic.twitter.com/rri8CNCtvY — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 22, 2018

Brazil’s Neymar was awarded a penalty in the box against Costa Rica late in the second half. Briefly. Upon video review, it was determined the star embellished, flopped, and made a big scene when it wasn’t warranted.

Cynical stuff right there.