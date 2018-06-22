Ranking the Top 10 Quarterbacks in College Football for 2018

Here’s a look at the top 10 quarterbacks in college football for the 2018 season. This list takes into account passing ability, rushing ability, level of competition and the ability to win game.

Honorable mention: Jarrett Stidham, Auburn; Ryan Finley, NC State; Clayton Thorson, Northwestern; Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State.

10. Jordan Ta’amu, Ole Miss, Senior

After taking over for an injured Shea Patterson against LSU in 2017, Ta’Amu looked like a man ready to command the Rebels. Conveniently, Patterson transferred this offseason, which freed up Ta’Amu to win the job for the coming season.

“He’s really intelligent and will give you everything he’s got,” Ole Miss offensive coordinator Phil Longo told 247 Sports. “You’ve just got to ask.”

Ta’amu finished his year with 1,682 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions in his six starts. Ta’amu is also a gifted runner with four rushing touchdowns during that span. He even had a higher completion percentage (65.5) and touchdown to interception ratio than Patterson in the same number of games played. With the offseason as the starter, Ta’amu should emerge as a force in the SEC next season.