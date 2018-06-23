This Tunisian Player Booted And Rallied In the World Cup Against Belgium

Hamdi Nagguez wasn’t feeling great on Saturday morning.

He violently erupted during Tunisia’s World Cup match against Belgium. The back stepped away from a huddle of teammates and let loose a ferocious and forceful puke. If you feeling like watching projectile vomit, you can find the video on Reddit.

His teammate Ellyes Skhiri (No. 17), who watched whole thing happen, was totally unfazed. Everyone on the field handled the situation like a frat bro clearing space for his next keg stand.

Tunisian defender Hamdi Nagguez receives news that he's been linked with a move to Stoke 😂😂 #Twitter92 pic.twitter.com/wFztK7qcd2 — Jonathan Turnock (@jw_turnock) June 23, 2018

Believe it or not, Nagguez did more than just puke in Tunisia’s 5-2 loss. He came in as a substitute in the 24th minute to take over at right back. In the 93rd minute, he hit a low cross into the middle of the box, and assisted a goal to striker Wahbi Khazri (you can see the moment in the video below at the 1:40 mark).

Tunisia couldn’t rally. But Nagguez did.