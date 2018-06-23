VIDEO: Confident Toddler Insists on Throwing First Pitch from the Mound

Adam Beaty, a little guy with big dreams, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Reds game Friday night. The adults tried to make him toss it from about 15 feet away from home plate, then 45. But the pint-sized hurler wasn’t having it. He knows a real Major Leaguer throws from the bump and wasn’t about to accept anything else.

Love the confidence here. He definitely has a touch of John Locke. Don’t tell him what he can’t do! May go ahead and pencil him in for a top spot in my 2034 mock draft.