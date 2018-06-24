Alex Bregman Enjoyed a Mid-Game Shave

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman began today’s game against the Kansas City Royals with a mustache. He drew a bases-loaded walk in the 2nd inning with a furry upper lip. By the time he stepped into the box for his next at-bat — in the fourth — the growth had been erased.

Bregman went 1-for-4 clean shaven. The Astros cruised to an easy win. Being able to perform involved personal hygienic maintenance is a sign you’re not playing the most aerobic of sports.

What’s next for baseball? A lineup of barber’s chairs in the dugout? Between inning pedicures? Stay tuned.