Hanley Ramirez Reportedly Not Under Federal Investigation, Was Name-Dropped By a Friend

Two days after it was reported that Hanley Ramirez was “being eyed” in connection with a federal and state investigation for a fentanyl distribution case, the Boston Globe is reporting Ramirez is not under investigation and it was his friend who dropped his name to avoid arrest.

In April, his friend – not named due to fear of safety – immediately admitted Ramirez had no connection to the drugs after saying he did. This came in the aftermath of being stopped, claiming the box found in his car contained books, that Ramirez’s mother “had shipped the box to him in New York to hand-deliver to his friend [Ramirez] in Boston,” calling Ramirez on FaceTime, and Ramirez telling the trooper over the phone he “was not aware.”

The box contained two kilograms of fentanyl inside, according to the affidavit.

His attorney states, “his use of Mr. Ramirez’s name was an ill-thought-out attempt to evade further police scrutiny.”

Ramirez remains a free agent after being released by the Red Sox.