These Are The 70 Best Songs for Your Summer Country Music Playlist

It’s the first weekend of summer! This means that it is the ideal time to crack open an ice cold can of your favorite domestic light beer, sit out on the patio, and fire up this country music playlist. This has been a big hit in past years, and we’ve updated it. As a note, these are mostly upbeat, cheesy contemporary country songs, but there are also some oldies/goodies mixed in. This is a similar playlist to past years, but we’ve added 10 songs to it this year. Here it is on Spotify!

1. Billy Currington – Good Directions

2. Zac Brown Band – No Hurry

3. Brantley Gilbert – Read Me My Rights